RENAUDIN OPENS NEW PHARMA PLANT

French generics producer Laboratoires Renaudin, has inaugurated a new production site in the Basque region, south of Bayonne, France. The company which, in addition to generics, produces ampoules and syrups, is to manufacture injectables at the site at the rate of 100 million units a year.

Total investment in the project is some 35 million francs, which will enable Renaudin to double output of ampoules and extend other product ranges. Based at Saint Cloud, the company has sales of 50 million French francs ($8.6 million) based on some 200 products, mainly generic drugs, vitamins, and valium derivatives.