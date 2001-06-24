ReNeuron delays Ph I neural stem cell trials

ReNeuron has delayed a Phase I study of its stem cell transplantationtechnology, in development as a treatment for diseases such as Alzheimer's and Parkinson's, due to stability problems. The company said that its stem cell lines had not shown sufficient stability after the multiple doublings required to create commercial quantities, and it has now implemented a program looking at alternative lines.

The trials were expected to begin at the end of this year, but ReNeuron expects a delay of around six months before they will now begin. News of the delay led to a 7% fall in ReNeuron's share price on the day (June 21) to L1.17 ($1.65). However, ReNeuron chief executive Martin Edwards stressed that, since no other company has started clinical trials of stem cells in neurological applications, the firm remains at the forefront of commercializing the technology.

