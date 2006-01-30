ReNeuron granted US stem cell brain repair patent

Guildford, UK-based ReNeuron has received a notice of allowance from the US Patent and Trademark Office concerning a key patent application for methods of transplantation of neural stem cells.

Patent application no 09/760274 contains broad claims covering methods of treatment of different types of brain damage by the transplantation of conditionally-immortal stem cells. The application encompasses cell lines produced by technology that makes those cells conditionally immortal, such as those generated using ReNeuron's proprietary c-mycERTAM platform technology. Equivalent patents to this US application have already been granted in Europe and other significant territories, the firm noted.