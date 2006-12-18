ReNeuron's six-month loss down 26%

UK-based stem-cell specialist ReNeuron says that, for the six months ended September 30, 2006, its net loss fell 25.6% to L3.2 million ($6.2 million) from L4.3 million in the corresponding period in the previous financial year. The company explained that the turnaround was due to the lack of exceptional charges, which were L1.4 million in the year-earlier period (Marketletter December 12, 2005).

ReNeuron went on to say that the worldwide launch of its ReNcell neural cell lines for non-therapeutic applications, which contributed revenues of L42,000 under a licensing deal with USA-based Millipore, had been an important step for its future development. In addition, the company said its participation in the US National Institutes of Health funded Quantum program, which aims to engineer regenerative cell-based implantation therapeutics for the treatment of stroke, would further cement its position at the forefront of the emerging cellular-therapeutics field.

ReN001 IND submitted to FDA