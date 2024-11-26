Tuesday 26 November 2024

ReoPro Cleared For Expanded Use In UK

4 December 1997

The UK Medicines Control Agency has approved expanded usage ofCentocor/Eli Lilly's anti-platelet drug ReoPro (abciximab), which has now been licensed to reduce complications during and after coronary angioplasty. The UK is the first European Union country to approve ReoPro for this indication.

The MCA has also approved its use in patients with unstable angina that is not controlled by conventional drug treatment. It is anticipated that the 14 other EU countries are likely to grant marketing clearance in the near future, following recent US Food and Drug Administration approval (Marketletter November 17).

