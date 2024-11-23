Research And Government Commitment "Could Eliminate Bone Disease" In

Advances in osteoporosis research in the UK, in conjunction with commitment from the government to focus in this area, could eradicate the threat of bone disease, according to a booklet entitled Target Osteoporosis, published by the Association of the British Pharmaceutical Industry.

Statistically, "more women die from the after-effects of osteoporosis fractures than from all the cancers of the ovaries, cervix and womb put together," says the report. Half of all women are at risk from developing osteoporosis, and one in 12 men over the age of 50 will also suffer from the disease. "At risk" women are defined as: those entering the menopause; those who have had a hysterectomy where either one or both of the ovaries have been removed; and those who have suffered from anorexia nervosa or who have competed heavily in endurance sports.

Of the 45,000 hip fractures that occur in women and men every year, 20% die from pneumonia and other opportunistic infections caused by long-term bed rest, while 50% are unable to walk again without assistance.