Research And Government Commitment "Could Eliminate Bone Disease" In

Advances in osteoporosis research in the UK, in conjunction with commitment from the government to focus in this area, could eradicate the threat of bone disease, according to a booklet entitled Target Osteoporosis, published by the Association of the British Pharmaceutical Industry.
Statistically, "more women die from the after-effects of osteoporosis fractures than from all the cancers of the ovaries, cervix and womb put together," says the report. Half of all women are at risk from developing osteoporosis, and one in 12 men over the age of 50 will also suffer from the disease. "At risk" women are defined as: those entering the menopause; those who have had a hysterectomy where either one or both of the ovaries have been removed; and those who have suffered from anorexia nervosa or who have competed heavily in endurance sports.
Of the 45,000 hip fractures that occur in women and men every year, 20% die from pneumonia and other opportunistic infections caused by long-term bed rest, while 50% are unable to walk again without assistance.
This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free. A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.Login to your account
Try before you buy
7 day trial access
Become a subscriber
Or £77 per month
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed
Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK
Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2024 | Headless Content Management with Blaze