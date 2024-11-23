Restructuring At Hungary's Biogal

Plans to restructure Hungarian pharmaceutical company Biogal with the aim of improving efficiency have been announced by Israeli company Teva, which has a 90.5% stake in the firm. Teva is planning to distribute its own products through Biogal's markets, and Biogal will serve as a base for Teva's European expansion. Around 30 Teva products are registered in Hungary, according to MTI Econews.

In 1995, Biogal reported net sales growth of 1.5% to 10.6 billion forint ($69.7 million), 72.2% of which came from packaged pharmaceuticals, 2.3% from nutritional products, and 9.5% from other products. Operating profits were 570 million forint, while a net loss of 79 million forint was posted, compared to net profits in 1994 of 564 million forint.

Biogal currently has a 7.1% share of the Hungarian pharmaceuticals market, ranking it third among Hungarian pharmaceutical manufacturers.