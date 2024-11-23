Saturday 23 November 2024

Restructuring At Hungary's Biogal

30 June 1996

Plans to restructure Hungarian pharmaceutical company Biogal with the aim of improving efficiency have been announced by Israeli company Teva, which has a 90.5% stake in the firm. Teva is planning to distribute its own products through Biogal's markets, and Biogal will serve as a base for Teva's European expansion. Around 30 Teva products are registered in Hungary, according to MTI Econews.

In 1995, Biogal reported net sales growth of 1.5% to 10.6 billion forint ($69.7 million), 72.2% of which came from packaged pharmaceuticals, 2.3% from nutritional products, and 9.5% from other products. Operating profits were 570 million forint, while a net loss of 79 million forint was posted, compared to net profits in 1994 of 564 million forint.

Biogal currently has a 7.1% share of the Hungarian pharmaceuticals market, ranking it third among Hungarian pharmaceutical manufacturers.

