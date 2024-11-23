Reteplase Backed By FDA Panel

Boehringer Mannheim's recombinant plasminogen activator drug, reteplase (r-PA), has been recommended for approval by the US Food and Drug Administration's Cardiovascular and Renal Drugs Advisory Committee.
The panel unanimously agreed that reteplase should be approved for use "in the management of acute myocardial infarction for reduction of mortality, reduction of the incidence of congestive heart failure, improvement of ventricular function post-acute-MI, and lysis of thrombi obstructing coronary arteries."
The primary study filed in support of Boehringer's New Drug Application was the INJECT trial, reported in the Lancet last year (see also Marketletter August 14, 1995). This showed that reteplase was at least as effective as streptokinase in reducing mortality in AMI patients.
This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free. A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.Login to your account
Try before you buy
7 day trial access
Become a subscriber
Or £77 per month
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed
Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK
Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2024 | Headless Content Management with Blaze