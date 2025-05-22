Retro Biosciences

Founded in 2021 by Joe Betts-LaCroix and initially funded with $180 million from OpenAI CEO Sam Altman, Retro aims to extend healthy human lifespan by a decade through targeting the cellular drivers of aging.

The company's pipeline comprises five discovery programs, including autophagy and in vivo reprogramming conducted within the body, as well as T cell and hematopoietic stem cell reprogramming and microglia therapeutics, which involve reprogramming cells in the lab and returning them rejuvenated to the body—a process termed "micro replacement."

In May 2024, Retro entered into a commercial and supply agreement valued at up to $85 million with Multiply Labs, a robotics company specializing in automated manufacturing systems. This partnership aims to automate Retro's cell therapy manufacturing processes, enhancing scalability and reducing costs, thereby accelerating the transition from process development to clinical trials and commercialization.