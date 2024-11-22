RHONE-POULENC RORER LOOKS EAST

One of the major prospects for future business for Rhone-Poulenc Rorer GmbH based in Germany lies in eastern Europe, executive chairman Jens Waldhof has said in Cologne. The company is to set up its own production facilities in the region.
Sales last year of R-PR GmbH, a subsidiary of the Franco-American Rhone- Poulenc Rorer group, rose 4.8% to 652 million Deutschemarks ($394.7 million), while operating profits rose from 59 million marks in 1990 to 149 million marks ($84.7 million).
The cost of concentration on the Cologne base (the home of Nattermann, the German drugmaker which Rhone-Poulenc acquired several years back) and the abandonment of the Eschwege and Bielefeld plants last year led to a negative net profits picture, with an after-tax figure of minus 7 million marks.
