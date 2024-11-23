Richter Gedeon Saw 9.9% Sales Rise In 1995

Hungarian drugmaker Richter Gedeon has reported sales of $222 million for 1995, a rise of $20 million, or 9.9%, on the previous year, according to MTI Econews. Exports were worth $149.8 million, including exports of $60.9 million to the Commonwealth of Independent States. Econews notes that these exports to the CIS were very impressive, especially given that they resulted from deals struck with private companies rather than with the state.

Richter Gedeon's turnover on the domestic market was worth some 8.93 billion forint ($61.8 million), a rise of 26.4% on 1994. Its gross profits in 1995 totalled 7.72 billion forint, up 3 billion forint on 1994 and 600 million higher than the management had forecast last November.

The company's shares closed up 500 points on the Budapest Stock Exchange on February 8, to reach a 12-month high of 4,700 forint per share.