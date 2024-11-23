Richter Gedeon Stock News

- Richter Gedeon of Hungary has denied suggestions that the spectacular rise in the price of its shares in recent weeks is due to an attempt by an entity to buy up the company's shares, according to MTI Econews. A total of 861,000 shares in the firm changed hands on the Budapest Stock Exchange in the last six months for 5.2 billion forint ($34.1 million), according to the report. The firm's board has since announced that it is to buy back registered preference employees' shares not traded on the BSE. The shares will be purchased for 180% of the purchase price, the report said.