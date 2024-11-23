Richter Gedeon To Issue New Shares

- The Richter Gedeon drugs producer in Hungary is to issue new sharesto a nominal value of 1 billion forint ($5.8 million), while the State Privatization and Holding Company will sell shares in the company worth a nominal 1.8 million forint, according to MTI Econews. Most shares will be offered via public subscription, but 200,000 shares with a nominal value of 200 million forint will be offered to private investors in Hungary. These investors will be able to pay half the share price immediately and the remainder within a year.