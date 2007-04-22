Friday 22 November 2024

Rise in vaccine costs "put children at risk"

22 April 2007

The American Academy of Pediatrics has issued a warning that "soaring costs" of vaccines and lower reimbursement levels from insurers will cause the "under-immunization" of the USA's children.

Jay Berkelhamer, the AAP's president, said that "the system for delivering vaccines is broken and we're going to be in real trouble if it's not fixed soon."

The 60,000-member group argues that pediatricians face delays in receiving payments from both Medicaid and private heath plans, leaving them out-of-pocket by thousands of dollars for several months at a time. To make matters worse, payments often do not cover the products' cost. Gardasil, US drug major Merck & Co's cervical cancer vaccine, costs $360 per treatment course and the same firm's Rotateq vaccine against rotavirus costs $190. Some pediatricians are therefore refusing to stock the newest vaccines, according to the AAP. Jon Almquist, the group's immunization task force chairman, said: "we shouldn't be expected to subsidize the public health system and perform our jobs at a loss."

This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free.  A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.

Login to your account

Become a subscriber

 

£820

Or £77 per month

Subscribe Now
  • Unfettered access to industry-leading news, commentary and analysis in pharma and biotech.
  • Updates from clinical trials, conferences, M&A, licensing, financing, regulation, patents & legal, executive appointments, commercial strategy and financial results.
  • Daily roundup of key events in pharma and biotech.
  • Monthly in-depth briefings on Boardroom appointments and M&A news.
  • Choose from a cost-effective annual package or a flexible monthly subscription
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed

Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK



Companies featured in this story

More ones to watch >


Today's issue

Alloy and Takeda team up on CAR-T cell platform
Biotechnology
Alloy and Takeda team up on CAR-T cell platform
21 November 2024
Pharmaceutical
Eisai announces launch of Rozebalamin and Tasfygo
21 November 2024
Pharmaceutical
Merck: a relentless pursuit of the best outcomes for the entire MS community
21 November 2024
Biotechnology
Cidara to raise up to $105 million in private placement
21 November 2024
Pharmaceutical
Novartis upgrades mid-term guidance; buys Kate Thera
21 November 2024
Biotechnology
FDA approves Jazz’s Ziihera for HER2+ biliary tract cancer
21 November 2024
Biotechnology
Lilly and Laekna team up on novel obesity drugs
21 November 2024

Company Spotlight

Cytokinetics is a late-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on discovering, developing and commercializing first-in-class muscle activators as potential treatments for debilitating diseases in which muscle performance is compromised and/or declining.






Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2024   |   Headless Content Management with Blaze