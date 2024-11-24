The 15th Annual RNA Therapeutics Conference will explore the latest advancements with leaders from across the life science sector.

Attendees can expect presentations and discussions addressing novel delivery methods and extra-hepatic delivery solutions, applications of AI for RNA sequence optimisation and case studies of novel modalities progressing through the pipeline including circRNA, siRNA, miRNA, lncRNA and more.

Further challenges that will be addressed include the lack of effective assays for in vivo analytical testing, including toxicity and immune-modulation considerations. We will also examine the rapidly changing regulatory landscape, identifying how the industry can adapt to meet changing guidelines and regulations.