Roberts Acquires Two New Products

Roberts has entered into an agreement with Bristol-Myers Squibb Canada regarding the acquisition of the latter's Estrace (micronized 17-beta-estradiol) line of hormone replacement therapy products. The products are already marketed in Canada for the symptomatic relief of menopausal symptoms and the prevention of osteoporosis.
Meantime, Roberts has acquired UK rights to one of Novex Pharma's products, the gastrointestinal drug Mintec (peppermint oil), which is a carminative used for the symptomatic relief of irritable bowel or spastic colon syndromes in adult patients. It will be marketed by Roberts' subsidiary Monmouth Pharmaceutical.
