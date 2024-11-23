Roberts And Eli Lilly Expand Licensing Agreement

- Expanding an already-existing licensing agreement between RobertsPharmaceutical of the USA and Eli Lilly (Marketletter November 18, 1996), Roberts has agreed to license a further developmental compound for functional bowel disorder, known as LY315535. The license is for the US, Canadian and Mexican markets. The compound acts as both a muscarinic receptor antagonist and as a serotonin receptor agonist, and has the potential to treat as wide range of FBD symptoms, says the company. No financial details have been disclosed. Previously, Roberts licensed two other compounds for FBD from Eli Lilly.
This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free. A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.Login to your account
Try before you buy
7 day trial access
Become a subscriber
Or £77 per month
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed
Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK
Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2024 | Headless Content Management with Blaze