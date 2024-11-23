Roberts And Eli Lilly Expand Licensing Agreement

- Expanding an already-existing licensing agreement between RobertsPharmaceutical of the USA and Eli Lilly (Marketletter November 18, 1996), Roberts has agreed to license a further developmental compound for functional bowel disorder, known as LY315535. The license is for the US, Canadian and Mexican markets. The compound acts as both a muscarinic receptor antagonist and as a serotonin receptor agonist, and has the potential to treat as wide range of FBD symptoms, says the company. No financial details have been disclosed. Previously, Roberts licensed two other compounds for FBD from Eli Lilly.