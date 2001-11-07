Roche acquires US diabetes group

Roche of Switzerland has acquired Amira Medical, a privately-held USfirm that is active in the diabetes monitoring business. The company, based in Scotts Valley, California, employs approximately 160 people "and complements Roche Diagnostics' expertise in blood glucose monitoring," the Swiss group said. Financial terms of the deal were not disclosed.
Heino von Prondzynski, head of Roche's diagnostics division, said that the combination of Amira and his firm's "internal R&D talent will substantially contribute to increasing our company's knowledge and competencies to further extend our more than 25-year history of innovation in diabetes monitoring."
This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free. A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.Login to your account
Try before you buy
7 day trial access
Become a subscriber
Or £77 per month
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed
Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK
Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2024 | Headless Content Management with Blaze