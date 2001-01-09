Friday 22 November 2024

Roche and Genentech sign oncology deal with OSI valued at $187 million

9 January 2001

Roche of Switzerland has signed an agreement with Genentech and OSIPharmaceuticals to co-develop and market the epidermal growth factor receptor inhibitor OSI-774, the latter's treatment for non-small cell lung, ovarian, head and neck cancers, in a deal valued at up to $187 million.

OSI acquired full development and marketing rights to OSI-774 (then called EGFR-tk inhibitor, CP-358,774) back from partner Pfizer, which was forced to divest the drug as part of its merger with Warner-Lambert last year (Marketletter June 26, 2000). OSI-774 is currently in Phase II trials.

Under the terms of the agreement, Genentech and Roche have each agreed to purchase $35 million of OSI common stock and will pay upfront fees. Other payments would be made after certain goals are reached, such as regulatory approval, making the deal potentially worth $187 million. Although OSI has retained certain co-promotion rights in the USA, Genentech will be primarily responsible for commercializing the product there, while Roche will undertake the task of gaining regulatory approval and marketing in territories outside the USA.

This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free.  A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.

Login to your account

Become a subscriber

 

£820

Or £77 per month

Subscribe Now
  • Unfettered access to industry-leading news, commentary and analysis in pharma and biotech.
  • Updates from clinical trials, conferences, M&A, licensing, financing, regulation, patents & legal, executive appointments, commercial strategy and financial results.
  • Daily roundup of key events in pharma and biotech.
  • Monthly in-depth briefings on Boardroom appointments and M&A news.
  • Choose from a cost-effective annual package or a flexible monthly subscription
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed

Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK



Companies featured in this story

More ones to watch >


Today's issue

Alloy and Takeda team up on CAR-T cell platform
Biotechnology
Alloy and Takeda team up on CAR-T cell platform
21 November 2024
Pharmaceutical
Eisai announces launch of Rozebalamin and Tasfygo
21 November 2024
Pharmaceutical
Merck: a relentless pursuit of the best outcomes for the entire MS community
21 November 2024
Biotechnology
Cidara to raise up to $105 million in private placement
21 November 2024
Pharmaceutical
Novartis upgrades mid-term guidance; buys Kate Thera
21 November 2024
Biotechnology
FDA approves Jazz’s Ziihera for HER2+ biliary tract cancer
21 November 2024
Biotechnology
Lilly and Laekna team up on novel obesity drugs
21 November 2024

Company Spotlight

A Dutch clinical-stage company focused on the research and development of transformative therapies for cardio-metabolic diseases.






Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2024   |   Headless Content Management with Blaze