Saturday 23 November 2024

Roche Completes Restructuring In Spain

19 August 1997

Roche of Switzerland has put the finishing touches to its restructuringprogram in Spain, which started because of the purchase of the US group Syntex, including Syntex Latino, in 1994. The company has dissolved three of its subsidiaries, Doctor Andreu, Roche Nicholas and Syntex Latino which have now been integrated into Roche Products, reports the Spanish newspaper Cinco Dias.

The Swiss group has now concentrated its Spanish operations into two distinct companies, the first being the aforementioned Roche Products which will be divided into three different spheres. The first area deals with pharmacy, which in turn will be split between hospital and prescription drugs. The other divisions will cover over-the-counter drugs and diagnostic products, which produced a turnover of 2.57 billion pesetas ($16.1 million) in 1996, 6.9% of the group's total sales. The second company, Roche Vitamins, will deal with human and animal nutrition.h

Madrid Plant To Be Closed Sources close to the company told Cinco Dias that "despite the dissolution of the group, the network of visiting doctors at Doctor Andreu and Syntex has been maintained," thus keeping two well-known names to the fore in the market.

This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free.  A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.

Login to your account

Become a subscriber

 

£820

Or £77 per month

Subscribe Now
  • Unfettered access to industry-leading news, commentary and analysis in pharma and biotech.
  • Updates from clinical trials, conferences, M&A, licensing, financing, regulation, patents & legal, executive appointments, commercial strategy and financial results.
  • Daily roundup of key events in pharma and biotech.
  • Monthly in-depth briefings on Boardroom appointments and M&A news.
  • Choose from a cost-effective annual package or a flexible monthly subscription
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed

Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK



Companies featured in this story

More ones to watch >


Today's issue

Takeda launches Fruzaqla in Japan
Biotechnology
Takeda launches Fruzaqla in Japan
22 November 2024
Biotechnology
CStone out-licenses sugemalimab rights in MENA region
22 November 2024
Biotechnology
China's regulator to review Akeso's checkpoint blocker
22 November 2024
Biotechnology
Paragon Therapeutics appoints first chief executive
22 November 2024
Pharmaceutical
Pfizer to help commercialize Xacduro in China
22 November 2024
Pharmaceutical
Amid RFK Jr vaccine worries, FDA’s Peter Marks remains calm
22 November 2024
Biotechnology
Versant Ventures unveils obesity focused Pep2Tango Therapeutics
22 November 2024

Company Spotlight

A Dutch clinical-stage company focused on the research and development of transformative therapies for cardio-metabolic diseases.






Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2024   |   Headless Content Management with Blaze