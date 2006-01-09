Roche grants first Indian Tamiflu production license

Global drugmaker Roche says that it has granted Indian firm Hetero Drugs a sub-license for the production of Tamiflu (oseltamivir), as part of its continued efforts to increase the availability of the medication in preparation for the predicted influenza pandemic. The agreement focuses on the provision of the drug for government pandemic use and should, says Roche, have an immediate effect on the drug's availability in the region.
Hetero has been granted the license after a two and a half year preparation period, during which its manufacturing facilities demonstrated the ability to meet the production criteria laid down by the Swiss firm.
