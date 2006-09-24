Roche invests $642M in new office/R&D unit

Swiss drug major Roche has unveiled plans for the further development of its headquarters in Basel. To bring those employees back to the Wettstein headquarters currently spread among the various other Basel sites, it is planning a new office high-rise building that will accommodate some 2,400 workplaces. In addition, an older laboratory unit no longer in use will be replaced by a new R&D building. The two projects will cost a total of 800.0 million Swiss francs ($642.5 million).

The high-rise office building will cost around 550.0 million francs and could be completed by 2011, with the R&D facility (with an investment of 250.0 million francs) likely ready in 2010, the firm says,