Roche launches AnaemiaWorld information site

Swiss drugmaker Roche says that its new web site, AnaemiaWorld.com, will provide a centralized resource to support health care professionals in their treatment of patients with chronic kidney disease. The firm added that the site, which is the first portal of its kind to be solely dedicated to CKD and renal anemia, has been designed to provide nephrologists with the most up to date information and clinical research on the condition.
Roche said that, in a recently conducted survey, nine out of 10 nephrologists in Europe viewed web-based resources as an essential part of providing effective treatment. The Basel-headquartered firm added that 90% of those who participated believed that the Internet improved their clinical capabilities and knowledge.
Roche also said that it is sponsoring the first World Kidney Day Quiz, available on-line at www.worldkidneyday.org. The firm explained that the quiz had been designed to gauge public awareness of CKD, adding that it would incorporate the findings into its approach to physician and patient education.
