Roche picks Martek for Tamiflu production

US firm Martek Biosciences says that it has been selected by Swiss drug major Roche as a production partner for shikimic acid, the starting material used to produce the influenza drug Tamiflu (oseltamivir). Working closely with Roche engineers in recent months, Martek has adapted existing fermentation and downstream processing equipment at a production site to conform to the Swiss company's fermentation for the manufacturing of shikimic acid. As a result, Martek is capable of producing limited commercial quantities of the product, and it has received initial orders from Roche.

Increased demand for Tamiflu has largely been the result of orders received by Roche from over 60 countries for stockpiling of supplies that may be needed in the event of an avian flu pandemic. Martek is one of several partners working to increase Roche's supply of fermentation-derived shikimic acid for the production of the drug. Roche's only other source of shikimic acid is the naturally-grown Chinese star anise fruit, the supply of which has become increasingly limited in recent months due to increased demand. Supplies of the Chinese star anise fruit are further subject to the limitations of its seasonal harvest periods. In addition, star anise trees require specific climactic conditions for growth and it can take as many as six years for a new tree to bear fruit. In contrast, fermentation-derived shikimic acid can be produced on a consistent basis, Martek notes.