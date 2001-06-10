Roche/Vernalis identify potential obesity drug

A research collaboration between Roche and Vernalis, the purpose ofwhich is to develop novel and highly selective 5-HT2c receptor agonists as appetite suppressants, has lead to the progression of their lead candidate into full clinical development.

Roche and Vernalis, which initially discovered that 5-HT2c receptors work via the satiety system in the brain and are inefficient in clinically obese people, both undertook preclinical work, and Roche will undertake all the forthcoming clinical development programs, which are expected to begin at the end of this year. Roche's head of vascular and metabolic research, Gianni Gromo, said that the compound had the potential to have a major impact in the future treatment of obesity for individuals whose satiety mechanisms are not functioning correctly.

Under the terms of the agreement, Vernalis will receive further milestone payments from Roche, after the initial payment last year following selection of the candidate (Marketletter November 7, 2000), as the compound progresses through development. Roche will also pay royalties on sales if the company receives regulatory approval to market the compound.