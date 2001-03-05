Rockefeller welcomes Bush HCFA nominee

US President George W Bush intends to nominate Federation of AmericanHospitals president Thomas Scully as the new administrator of the Health Care Financing Administration, government officials have said.
The nomination, which has to be be approved by the Senate, was welcomed by Democratic Senator John Rockefeller, who said he was "thrilled," describing 43-year-old Mr Scully as "a problem-solver" and "not ideological," reports the New York Times.
Mr Scully, who is also a director of Oxford Health Plans, worked on Pres Bush's father's presidential campaign in 1980 and was an associate director of the White House Office of Management and Budget during 1989-92, in which role he supervised spending for all federal health programs, notes the report.
This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free. A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.Login to your account
Try before you buy
7 day trial access
Become a subscriber
Or £77 per month
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed
Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK
Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2024 | Headless Content Management with Blaze