Romania Outlines Pharma Industry Development

Romania's Ministry of Industries has reported that the country's pharmaceutical production this year will recover to its 1989 level, following five years of major decline, according to the Rompres news agency.
The national development program for the industry calls for major increases in both production and product quality over the next few years. Eventually, it is hoped that domestic drug production will account for 65% of total consumption, compared with 55% this year and 49% in 1994. The Ministry states optimistically that medicine quality and effectiveness will improve to make Romanian pharmaceuticals comparable to those manufactured abroad.
The Ministry's director general, Lucian Motiu, said that Romanian pharmaceuticals will compete with foreign products on the basis of their quality and affordability. Cooperation will be sought with foreign companies for the production in Romania under license of medicines in high demand on the Romanian market, he said.
