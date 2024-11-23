Romanian Drug Quality Defended

The quality of Romanian drugs is no different from that of imports,insofar as their active ingredients are the same, Misu Moscovici, general manager of the Chemical-Pharmaceutical Research Institute, has told the Romanian Business Journal, although the special formulation of foreign-made products gives them a higher bioavailability.
The official also said that at a recent exhibition organized by the Institute, which was supposed to be devoted to novel medicines, a number of foreign producers exhibited old drugs which had been made in Romania "years ago," including antibiotics and cardiovascular treatments.
