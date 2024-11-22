Romanian Pharma News

Private sector pharmaceutical companies now account for 92.8% of all drug sales in Romania, according to the Rompress news agency. It adds that this figure represents a significant increase compared with the private sector's activities in 1993.
A new commodities exchange trading in pharmaceuticals and other goods started business in Iasi in northern Romania on January 19, reports the news agency. The Busa Moldovei exchange has been founded by 41 state and private companies, and is the sixth to be established in Romania.
This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free. A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.Login to your account
Try before you buy
7 day trial access
Become a subscriber
Or £77 per month
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed
Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK
Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2024 | Headless Content Management with Blaze