Romanian Pharma News

Private sector pharmaceutical companies now account for 92.8% of all drug sales in Romania, according to the Rompress news agency. It adds that this figure represents a significant increase compared with the private sector's activities in 1993.

A new commodities exchange trading in pharmaceuticals and other goods started business in Iasi in northern Romania on January 19, reports the news agency. The Busa Moldovei exchange has been founded by 41 state and private companies, and is the sixth to be established in Romania.