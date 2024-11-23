Romanian Pharma Supply Warning

Romania's health system will collapse if pharmaceutical suppliers refuseto supply hospitals unless they are paid on delivery, say press reports from the capital, Bucharest, adding that funding for medicine purchases is desperately short.

Meantime, Health Minister Stefan Dragulescu has said that the funding allocated to Romania's health care sector amounts to just 3% of Gross Domestic Product, the lowest figure in Europe, reports the Rompress news agency. In fact, he added, the figure is nearer 2.2%, as some health funding was not being released.