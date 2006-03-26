Rose-hip supplement "can alleviate pain" for osteoarthritis sufferers, study shows

Rose-hip supplementation can help alleviate joint pain in patients with knee, hip and hand osteoarthritis, according to latest research, carried out at the Copenhagen Country Hospital in Denmark by Kaj Winther of the department of clinical biochemistry. This involved 94 arthritis patients with an average age of 66.
In the study, a randomized, double-blind, placebo-controlled clinical trial published in the Scandinavian Journal of Rheumatology, 82% of patients reported a reduction in pain after three weeks' of active treatment with GOPO, the active compound isolated from Rosa canina, a type of rose-hip.
The research could give new hope to the nine million people in the UK who suffer from painful joints due to arthritis and related conditions but who are keen to maintain an active life, according to UK company G R Lane Health Products, which claims that its product LitoZin is the only supplement containing GOPO and is specifically formulated for maintaining joint health.
This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free. A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.Login to your account
Try before you buy
7 day trial access
Become a subscriber
Or £77 per month
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed
Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK
Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2024 | Headless Content Management with Blaze