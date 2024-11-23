Roussel Uclaf Has Strong 1st Half

On a comparable basis, Roussel Uclaf of France posted group sales of 9 billion French francs ($1.66 billion), up 3.9% in the first six months of 1994. Net income grew 44% on a comparable basis to 392 million francs.
The company said that the results reflect the satisfactory growth of its pharmaceutical activities abroad as well as excellent sales of fine chemicals. Pharmaceutical sales were up 26% on the 1993 first half. Sales in Asia and major Latin American markets were particularly good and more than compensated for the sales declines in some European markets.
The sell-off of RU's agrochemical interests, the sale of other businesses and the raising of credits will have created a fund of some 7.5 billion francs by the end of 1994, and the company will use this to expand in the US drug market.
This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free. A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.Login to your account
Try before you buy
7 day trial access
Become a subscriber
Or £77 per month
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed
Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK
Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2024 | Headless Content Management with Blaze