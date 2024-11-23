Roussel Uclaf Net Income Soars 52%

France's Roussel Uclaf reports net income (on a comparable basis for the first nine months of 1994 of 715.3 million French francs ($138.9 million), a massive 52.0% rise on the like, 1993 period. Net income was up 9.2% to 635.7 million francs, on sales of 13.06 billion francs ($2.54 billion), up 13.8%. On a comparable basis, sales rose 2.3%.
Health care sales rose 3.1%, with a strong contribution from international operations, especially Japan, Latin America and European countries that enjoyed a recovery from the previous year, the company notes. However, in France, where the pharmaceutical industry is facing a difficult environment, the group turned in a mixed performance depending on the therapeutic range or laboratory. Drug sales advanced at nearly the same pace as in the year-earlier period, RU adds.
Sales of the Agroveterinary Division, the crop protection and environmental health part of which is to be transferred to Hoechst Schering AgrEvo GmbH on November 30, were down 3.3%, but the animal health business saw strong operating income growth.
This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free. A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.Login to your account
Try before you buy
7 day trial access
Become a subscriber
Or £77 per month
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed
Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK
Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2024 | Headless Content Management with Blaze