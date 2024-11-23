Russian Cancer Drug Supplies Fail Demand

The number of cancer patients in the Russian Federation has been rising steadily, but neither domestic anticancer drug production nor imports have been sufficient to match demand, reports Meditsinskiye Novosti.
Domestic output meets only 11% of requirements, while imports are said to be "far below actual needs."
The current oncological market offers 138 antitumor agents of various types, with over 25% made up of alkylating agents, 11% antitumor antibiotics, 9% antimetabolite products, 10% "natural-based" drugs and enzymes, 17% hormonal drugs and close to 15% leukopoiesis stimulators.
