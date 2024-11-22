RUSSIAN DRUG PRICES SET TO QUADRUPLE

Prices of medicines and drugs in Russia will go up by an average of 400% when prices are freed, according to Andrei Vorobev, Russian Federation Minister of Health, and Aleksandr Apazov, director of the association of medicines producers.

Unless a reform of pharmaceutical pricing is carried out quickly, pharmacies will be left with no medicines to sell, they warn. In this situation, the Health Ministry believes that its main task would be to ensure the survival of people suffering from serious illnesses.

So far, Boris Yeltsin's Russian government has allocated 1.35 billion foreign currency roubles to deal with the drugs shortage, and the Ministry has said that it plans to stop purchasing finished medicines and will instead buy equipment and raw materials, so that drugs can be produced at Russian enterprises.