Russian Meningitis Vaccine Shortages

Over 4,000 Russians, mainly children, have been infected with meningitiscaused by the serogroup A meningococcus in the last 10 months, with 26 deaths recorded so far. The infection started in the city and has now spread to several republics, including those bordering China.
Immunization programs face continued severe vaccine shortages; only 150,000 doses are available from Moscow, sourced from the Gabricheviskiy Institute, for the rest of the country, with the actual requirement put nearer 600,000 doses. The price per 1,000 doses of vaccine is put at 2.5 million roubles ($44,550), but press reports say the health department seems to be slow in providing financing.
