Russian OTC Legislation Underway

In Russia, a list defining the ingredients for which public advertisingwill be allowed for over-the-counter drugs has been sent to the Ministry of Health for signing, reports the newsletter of the European Proprietary Medicines Manufacturers Association (AESGP).
It says that the authorities intend to draw a line between products for which public advertising is allowed and those for which promotion is restricted to health professionals only.
Another decree is underway which will, for the first time, define the criteria for non-prescription drugs and cover requirements for prescription to OTC switching. Most of these requirements are based on provisions established in European Union countries, says the AESGP.
