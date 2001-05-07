Russian pharma production falls

Russia's State Statistics Committee has reported that nationalproduction of pharmaceutical and medical products in first-quarter 2001 was 15.3% lower than in first-quarter 2000. Production in March this year was 10.2% higher than in February, but 20.3% lower than in March 2000, it adds.

Meantime, President Vladimir Putin says there are "good prospects" for the development of drug industry cooperation between Russia and Egypt, with an agreement reached with Egyptian Premier Hosni Mubarak during talks in Moscow to prepare draft accords in the pharmaceuticals sector, reports the RIA Novosti news agency.