S-A launches APR's decongestant in Belgium

Leading French drugmaker Sanofi-Aventis has launched Switzerland-based Applied Pharma Research SA's balsamic decongestant in Belgium and Luxemburg under the brand Rhina-care.

Cough and cold is quite a mature market but there is still room for innovation, said Paolo Galfetti, chief executive of APR. "Rub creams and products for inhalation are in the market since many years and most of these products are very old formulations that do not fit with the most advanced development standards in terms of pleasantness of use, cleanness and safety. We applied the most advanced criteria to obtain a decongestant cream, to be used both as rub-cream and as an inhaler, to be nice to use, safe and clean and we are very proud that a company like Sanofi-Aventis recognized these points as key advantages in the market.," he noted.

The APR balsamic decongestant cream comes in two versions, adult and baby (with and without menthol and camphor) and is intended for use as a rub-cream, to be directly inhaled from the stick, or to be poured in warm water for vapours inhalation.