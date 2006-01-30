Friday 22 November 2024

S-A's Plavix approved in Japan, Daiichi partners

30 January 2006

French drug major Sanofi-Aventis says that its antiplatelet agent Plavix (clopidogrel) has been approved for marketing in Japan by the Ministry of Health, Labor and Welfare for the reduction of recurrence after ischemic cerebrovascular disorder.

Since September 2005, all commercial rights for Plavix in Japan belong to the firm which ranks as Europe's largest drugmaker has agreed to collaborate with domestic company Daiichi Pharmaceuticals in the areas of manufacturing and co-promotion to ensure its success.

Plavix will be marketed in Japan, after receiving a price listing from the National Health Insurance which is expected in the second quarter of 2006. The agent prevents platelets from aggregating and forming clots in the arteries. In Japan, it is expected to greatly contribute to the treatment of the estimated two million stroke patients. Further clinical trials are also currently being conducted in Japan to extend its use to patients with acute coronary syndrome. Since its launch in 1998, Plavix has been introduced in over 100 countries and been prescribed for more than 40 million people suffering from atherothrombosis.

This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free.  A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.

Login to your account

Become a subscriber

 

£820

Or £77 per month

Subscribe Now
  • Unfettered access to industry-leading news, commentary and analysis in pharma and biotech.
  • Updates from clinical trials, conferences, M&A, licensing, financing, regulation, patents & legal, executive appointments, commercial strategy and financial results.
  • Daily roundup of key events in pharma and biotech.
  • Monthly in-depth briefings on Boardroom appointments and M&A news.
  • Choose from a cost-effective annual package or a flexible monthly subscription
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed

Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK



Companies featured in this story

More ones to watch >


Today's issue

Versant Ventures unveils obesity focused Pep2Tango Therapeutics
Biotechnology
Versant Ventures unveils obesity focused Pep2Tango Therapeutics
22 November 2024
Biotechnology
Sino Biopharm to work with LaNova on LM-108
22 November 2024
Biotechnology
FDA panel flags risks as AstraZeneca seeks full Andexxa approval
22 November 2024
Biotechnology
Enveda closes $130 million Series C funding
22 November 2024
Biotechnology
Alloy and Takeda team up on CAR-T cell platform
21 November 2024
Pharmaceutical
Eisai announces launch of Rozebalamin and Tasfygo
21 November 2024
Pharmaceutical
Merck: a relentless pursuit of the best outcomes for the entire MS community
21 November 2024

Company Spotlight

A Dutch clinical-stage company focused on the research and development of transformative therapies for cardio-metabolic diseases.






Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2024   |   Headless Content Management with Blaze