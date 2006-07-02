S&N in strategic alliance with Q-MED

Smith & Nephew Orthopaedics Trauma & Clinical Therapies, a US unit of the UK's S&N group, says it has formed a strategic alliance with Sweden's Q-MED AB to develop and commercialize the latter's proprietary technology for the production of stabilized non-animal hyaluronic acid, NASHA for orthopedic uses. The purpose of the transaction is to explore Q-MED's versatile technology for the management of osteoarthritis in joints and other orthopedic applications.

The two companies have entered into a licensing and supply agreement under which Q-MED AB has granted Smith & Nephew Inc the global exclusive right to market, sell and distribute DUROLANE and other products intended for the management of orthopedic conditions and diseases. Q-MED will manufacture and supply all products developed under this transaction, while S&N will focus on, and bear the costs for, the clinical development, registration and commercialization of new products worldwide.

DUROLANE is said to be the first and only single-injection hyaluronic acid therapy for the treatment of OA of the hip and knee. It has been approved for the treatment of OA in the knee in Europe since 2001, and for both knee and hip disease in Europe and Canada since 2004. Q-MED submitted a Pre-Market Approval application to the US Food and Drug Administration in March this year.