S-P and Teva sign UK Mesren promotion deal

US drug major Schering-Plough says that its UK subsidiary has signed a deal with the UK arm of Isreal's Teva Pharmaceuticals covering the co-promotion of mesren, a 5-aminosalicylic acid, for use in the treatment of ulcerative colitis and Crohn's disease. The drug, which has been marketed by Teva since 2003, is aimed at the UK gastroenterology market, worth an estimated L40.0 million ($75.8 million) a year.
S-P added that the drug has the same indications as USA-based company Procter & Gamble's product Asacol (mesalamine), its main competitor in the market. The firm add that mesren could represent a 35% cost saving for UK consumers based on current pricing.
S-P explained that it will support the product through its established immunology team, and will market the agent alongside its anti-tumor necrosis factor therapy Remicade (infliximab). The firm added that the accord would further its involvement in the inflammatory bowel disease market.
