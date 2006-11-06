S-P announces its AASLD presentation program

USA-based drug major Schering-Plough says that it plans to make more than 50 presentations of data from trials of its range of products for the treatment of hepatitis at the upcoming meeting of the American Association for the Study of Liver Diseases in Boston.

The New Jersey-headquartered firm highlighted the findings of the Evaluation of PEG-INTRON in Control of Hepatitis C Cirrhosis (EPIC3) as being the key focus of its planned address. The trial was an assessment of the company's antiviral Peg-Intron (peginterferon alfa-2b) in combination with Rebetol (ribivirn, USP) in the treatment of patients who have failed previous alpha interferon-based therapies.

S-P added that it would also present data from the WIN-R trial of the combined therapy, which is an examination of its efficacy when administered in weight-based dosages. The company explained that the study had included HCV infected patients from hard to treat groups.