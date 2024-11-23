S-P Antifungals Promising

- Schering-Plough has identified a new azole antifungal agent, SCH56592, with potent activity against Aspergillus fumigatus, an important pathogen in immunocompromised patients. In vitro, the drug shows greater activity than amphotericin B (which is associated with a high rate of toxicity) and Janssen's itraconazole, while in vivo studies revealed that SCH56592 was active against itraconazole-resistant strains. Single rising-dose studies of the drug have now been completed, and multiple rising-dose studies are ongoing. A Phase II/III efficacy study is scheduled to get underway next year.
Meantime, S-P's lead azole antifungal voriconazole has entered Phase III trials and is scheduled for submission in 1997. This drug offers improved activity against filamentous fungi compared with fluconazole and itraconazole, as well as better central nervous system penetration.
