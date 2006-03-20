Friday 22 November 2024

S-P/Pharmacopeia's CXCR2 antagonist shows clinical activity in Ph I

20 March 2006

Pharmacopeia, an innovator in the discovery and development of novel small-molecule therapeutics, says that one of the compounds resulting from its collaboration with fellow US company Schering-Plough has demonstrated activity in Phase I studies. The compound, a CXCR2 antagonist, is being evaluated as a potential treatment for chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD), a progressive disease of the airways. In a Phase I randomized, double-blind trial of 18 healthy volunteers, results showed that in the treated subjects, ozone-induced sputum neutrophilia was inhibited. Neutrophils are believed to play a key role in COPD.

These findings were discussed by S-P at the company's November 1, 2005 R&D and Product Review Day. The compound will also be the subject of a public presentation of preclinical data at the upcoming national meeting of the American Chemical Society which runs from March 26-30.

This CXCR2 antagonist is one of five compounds to have emerged from the ongoing collaboration between Pharmacopeia and S-P. According to terms of the accord, S-P is responsible for further development of the compounds. Pharmacopeia is eligible to receive milestone payments related to successful advancement of compounds and future royalties on sales of resulting products.

