S-P's 3rd-qtr 2006 net income improves

Schering-Plough says that its third-quarter 2006 net income reached $287.0 million, or $0.19 per share, on a Generally-Accepted Accounting Principles basis. The US drugmaker's earnings represent an almost five-fold increase on the like, year-ago period, beating a $0.15 per share prediction by Lehman Brothers. On the morning of the announcement, October 20, shares in the pharmaceutical group rose 2.2% to $22.81.
The New Jersey-headquartered firm's performance was driven by strong combined sales of the dyslipidemia drug Zetia (ezetimibe) and the cholesterol-lowerer Vytorin (ezetimibe/simvastatin), which it markets in partnership with Merck & Co. Global cholesterol revenue from the joint venture, totaled $1.01 billion during the period, a 63.9% income surge (see also page 10).
Remicade, Nasonex and Temodar leading income rise
This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free. A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.Login to your account
Try before you buy
7 day trial access
Become a subscriber
Or £77 per month
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed
Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK
Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2024 | Headless Content Management with Blaze