Safinamide improves motor symptoms in PD

German-Swiss drugmaker Merck Serono says that Phase III data from trials of the developmental Parkinson's disease treatment safinamide demonstrate that addition of the drug to a stable-dose dopamine agonist improved motor symptoms in patients suffering from early-stage disease.
The trial, which examined the effect of adding one of two daily doses of the drug, either 50mg or 100mg, to a dopamine agonist, revealed that the combined regimen boosted Unified Parkinson's Disease Rating scores to between 6.0 and 7.2, compared with 3.6 to 7.1 in the dopamine mono-therapy group. The drug, licensed from Italy's Newron, is currently being assessed in a Phase III extension study.
