Sales and Profits Advance At Eisai

Japanese pharmaceutical company Eisai achieved a 5.7% increase in sales to 253.6 billion yen ($232.4 million) in the fiscal year ended March 1996. This was driven by sales of its antigastritis agent Selbex (teprenone) and its treatment for peripheral neuropathy Methycobal (mecobalamin).

Operating profits for the year were 40.1 billion yen, up 8.4%, recurring profits amounted to 40.2 billion yen, also ahead 8.4% and net profits grew 7.1% to 18.1 billion yen. Earnings per share grew 7.1% to 70.4 yen.

In the current fiscal year, the firm expects to see growth in sales and profits, driven by steady demand for Selbex and its non-ionic contrast medium Iomeron (iomeprol).