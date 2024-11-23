Sales Growth Continues At Merck AG

Merck AG of Switzerland achieved sales in the third quarter of 1994 of 2.13 billion Swiss francs ($1.7 billion), up 8% on the like, year-earlier period. In terms of local currencies, the company said that the sales increase amounted to 15%.
From May 1994, the new acquisition Merck Generics, which previously traded as Amerpharm, contributed around 65 million francs to the sales increase. Contributions to the expansion of business by the Bracco Group in the USA have not been included in these figures.
Sales by the pharmaceutical division improved 10% in Swiss franc terms and 18% in local currencies. The group's chemical division posted a sales increase of 14% (or 21% in local currencies), and laboratory products sales were ahead 1% (9% in local currencies). On a regional basis, Merck said that growth was strongest in Asia, up 19% (24% in local currency terms).
