Sales Up 10%At Synthelabo

French drugmaker Synthelabo has announced sales growth in the first six months of 1996 of 10.2% to 5.1 billion French francs ($1 billion). The company said that pharmaceutical sales advanced 10.8% on a comparable basis in the first half to 4.7 billion francs. Good results abroad were said to be the driver.
Sales of the firm's seven strategic products (Marketletters passim) grew 1% due to fine performances from the hypnotic Stilnox (zolpidem), the anxiolytic Xatral (alfuzosin) and Solian (amisulpride). The antiulcerant Inipomp (pantoprazole) was successfully launched in France in March.
